Goldcorp (TSE:G) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Goldcorp Inc. (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG)’s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$14.14 and last traded at C$14.20. Approximately 4,808,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 5,214,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.43.

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.34 billion and a PE ratio of -2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Goldcorp Company Profile (TSE:G)

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and copper deposits. Its principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

