Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) were up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 1,258,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,056,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $122.34 million, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.11% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. On average, analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Resources Fund Sentient sold 1,868,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $1,569,437.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,063,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,700.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Golden Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Golden Minerals by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 232,818 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

