Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.11

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.11 and traded as low as C$3.95. Golden Star Resources shares last traded at C$3.96, with a volume of 18,983 shares changing hands.

GSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Golden Star Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Golden Star Resources from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 410.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$440.80 million and a P/E ratio of -8.37.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

