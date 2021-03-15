Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Hits New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $19.97 and last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 455606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

Specifically, Director Ann B. Lane bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

