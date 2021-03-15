Golem Hits Market Capitalization of $432.88 Million (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Golem token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a total market cap of $432.88 million and $33.26 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00049444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00012042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.83 or 0.00662198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00071093 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00026206 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

GLM is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official website is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Golem Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

