Goodrich Petroleum Co. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Goodrich Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the year.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Goodrich Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 28.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $10.69 on Monday. Goodrich Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $135.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Basin Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 631,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 27,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 110,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 45,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

