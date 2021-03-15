GoodRx Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 22nd (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx’s (NASDAQ:GDRX) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 22nd. GoodRx had issued 34,615,384 shares in its initial public offering on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $1,142,307,672 based on an initial share price of $33.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

GDRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded GoodRx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.07.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $39.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GoodRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,204,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.