GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.04% from the stock’s previous close.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

GDRX stock opened at $39.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $64.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.00.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GoodRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,204,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

