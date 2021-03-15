Gossip Coin (GOSS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.00

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 29.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar. Gossip Coin has a total market capitalization of $36,721.10 and approximately $22.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

GOSS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

