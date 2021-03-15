Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now expects that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GRCL. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $23.91 on Monday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.11.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC007F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-NHL.

