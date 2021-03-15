GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Bought by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,882 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of GrafTech International worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EAF. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

EAF stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.91 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 1.55%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

