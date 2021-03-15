Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Grand Canyon Education worth $12,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOPE stock opened at $107.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $111.27.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $7,604,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,755 shares in the company, valued at $40,166,485.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,411 shares of company stock valued at $13,304,481 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

