Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s current price.

GYC has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.80 ($29.18) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.62 ($27.79).

FRA:GYC opened at €20.74 ($24.40) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a one year high of €20.14 ($23.69). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.69.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

