Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €24.80 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been given a €24.80 ($29.18) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.58% from the stock’s current price.

GYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand City Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.62 ($27.79).

GYC traded down €0.16 ($0.19) on Monday, reaching €20.74 ($24.40). The stock had a trading volume of 236,508 shares. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($23.69). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.69.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

