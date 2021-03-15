Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €25.00 by Berenberg Bank

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been given a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.80 ($29.18) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.62 ($27.79).

Shares of GYC traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €20.74 ($24.40). The company had a trading volume of 236,508 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.69. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

