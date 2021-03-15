Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target Raised to $13.50

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.
Shares of GPMT opened at $12.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $665.70 million, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $12.48.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments.
