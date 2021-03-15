Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target Raised to $13.50

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

Shares of GPMT opened at $12.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $665.70 million, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $12.48.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments.

