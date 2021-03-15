Graviocoin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.14 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $6,834.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin token can now be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.11 or 0.00358350 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000163 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

