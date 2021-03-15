Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Given Neutral Rating at Piper Sandler

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.79) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GRAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Graybug Vision from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graybug Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Shares of GRAY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.45. 9,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,153. Graybug Vision has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

