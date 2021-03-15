Graybug Vision’s (GRAY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.33% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s FY2024 earnings at ($10.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($10.22) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GRAY. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Graybug Vision from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Graybug Vision from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRAY traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.45. 9,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,153. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32. Graybug Vision has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.