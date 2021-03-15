Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Raymond James

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on AJX. BTIG Research started coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.
NYSE:AJX opened at $12.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $289.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,448 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Great Ajax in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Great Ajax in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Great Ajax Company Profile
Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.
