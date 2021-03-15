Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Raymond James

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AJX. BTIG Research started coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NYSE:AJX opened at $12.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $289.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. Equities analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,448 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Great Ajax in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Great Ajax in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

