Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Trading 6.7% Higher

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) shares traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.84. 3,007,412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 6,111,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Great Panther Mining from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.75.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 33.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,409,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 484,993 shares in the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

