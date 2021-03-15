Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.19

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$29.19 and traded as high as C$32.87. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at C$32.75, with a volume of 1,022,939 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target (down from C$37.00) on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 15.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,059.69. Also, Director Arshil Jamal acquired 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$627,338.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at C$627,338.25. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 61,600 shares of company stock worth $1,672,902.

About Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

