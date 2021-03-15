Green Brick Partners, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

GRBK stock opened at $21.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.35. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at $183,347.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

