Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Short Interest Down 34.8% in February

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the February 11th total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of GLRE traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $9.40. 4,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,126. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. Greenlight Capital Re has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 413.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 39.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

