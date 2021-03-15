GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Trading Up 5.5%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) shares traded up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.78 and last traded at $28.27. 300,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 605,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $582.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

