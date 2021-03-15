Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Trading Up 20.5%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s share price was up 20.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 9,574,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 4,370,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81.

In other Greenpro Capital news, CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,295,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,396,760.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 68.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

