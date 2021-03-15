Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to announce $35.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.00 million. Grid Dynamics posted sales of $32.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year sales of $155.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $156.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $186.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In other Grid Dynamics news, EVP Victoria Livshitz bought 126,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,476,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 110.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1,907.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 781,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 742,318 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,377,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 363,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,374,000 after acquiring an additional 339,438 shares during the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDYN opened at $15.48 on Monday. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $16.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

