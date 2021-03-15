Grid+ (GRID) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Grid+ token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grid+ has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Grid+ has a total market cap of $7.86 million and $140,583.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00049532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00012160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.37 or 0.00661761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00071256 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026243 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ is a token. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io . The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

