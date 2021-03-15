Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.50

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Grin has a market cap of $33.93 million and approximately $7.15 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000916 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,501.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,752.60 or 0.03215662 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.39 or 0.00360335 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.82 or 0.00946421 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.01 or 0.00400009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.38 or 0.00356640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.86 or 0.00245599 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00021995 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 67,992,000 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.