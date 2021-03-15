Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $544,040.00. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $255,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,490.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GPI opened at $173.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $175.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

