Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch Buys 1,722 Shares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,925.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GNTY traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $33.99. 76 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $35.04.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 323.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 504.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

