Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Guidewire Software worth $12,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,192,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,102 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,483,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,509,000 after acquiring an additional 332,373 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 913,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,230,000 after acquiring an additional 249,000 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 733,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,439,000 after acquiring an additional 228,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,673,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,830,000 after acquiring an additional 189,306 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,560 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $320,256.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,886.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $185,273.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,963.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $1,827,021 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $104.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.05 and its 200-day moving average is $115.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -268.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

GWRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.40.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

