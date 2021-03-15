Guild (GHLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:GHLD opened at $15.05 on Monday. Guild has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GHLD shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Guild in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Compass Point started coverage on Guild in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Guild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Guild in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guild currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgage through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

