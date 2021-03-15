Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.37

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.37 and traded as high as $4.04. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 14,653 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 142,945 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. 46.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, and Services. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, LNG, and industrial facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures; and other complex steel structures and components.

