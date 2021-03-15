GXChain (GXC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.68 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $50.68 million and $12.37 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000091 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000671 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000496 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,068,626 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.