H2o Am LLP Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

H2o Am LLP lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,070 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 23,041 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 5.5% of H2o Am LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. H2o Am LLP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 48,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $67.15. The company had a trading volume of 170,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,894,868. The firm has a market cap of $197.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $73.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 700,000 shares of company stock worth $47,175,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

