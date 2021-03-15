Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €21.50 ($25.29) and last traded at €21.50 ($25.29). Approximately 21,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.45 ($25.24).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HHFA shares. Independent Research set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Warburg Research set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €20.58 ($24.22).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.65.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates in four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

