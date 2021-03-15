Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 5,500 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $49.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

