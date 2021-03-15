Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,440 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,267,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VER stock opened at $39.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $40.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 44.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. VEREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.