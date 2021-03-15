Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 166,070 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Momo were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Momo in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,130,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Momo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 372,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Momo by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Momo by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 130,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 53,014 shares during the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Momo alerts:

MOMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $16.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Momo Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.