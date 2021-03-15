Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNR. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.14.

NYSE RNR opened at $165.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $201.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.37.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.74 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.