Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,597,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 11.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,600,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Thursday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Shares of CONE opened at $65.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -253.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

