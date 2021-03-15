Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.13 Million Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $110.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.98%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

