Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.25 Million Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Middleby by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,555,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,335,000 after purchasing an additional 31,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Middleby by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,817,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,671,000 after purchasing an additional 130,949 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,588,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,796,000 after buying an additional 104,839 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 1,413.3% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,786,000 after buying an additional 1,215,470 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,630,000 after buying an additional 127,374 shares during the period.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Shares of The Middleby stock opened at $169.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $172.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.77.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MIDD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Middleby in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Middleby from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.