Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.40 Million Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Chewy during the third quarter worth $5,209,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 453,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,886,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $22,318,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 24.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 11,082.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHWY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Shares of CHWY opened at $85.60 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.07 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.68.

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $976,664.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 106,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,742,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $1,381,766.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 641,632 shares of company stock worth $60,436,493. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

