Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,846 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,447 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,234 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $20,850,000 after buying an additional 107,308 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,034 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 16,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $59.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -51.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $59.85.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

