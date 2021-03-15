Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grubhub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Grubhub by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Grubhub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Grubhub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Grubhub by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GRUB opened at $67.68 on Monday. Grubhub Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.83 and a 200-day moving average of $72.63.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $503.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grubhub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.94.

In other Grubhub news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,445.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,031 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

