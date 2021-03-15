Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 32,765 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,765 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,289,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,776,000 after buying an additional 1,437,994 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,607,000 after buying an additional 395,391 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $15,416,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,640,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,378,000 after buying an additional 311,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG stock opened at $59.15 on Monday. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $60.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average is $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

REG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

