Handshake Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $110.99 million and approximately $881,247.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,945.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,766.47 or 0.03157491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.05 or 0.00355787 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $522.73 or 0.00934357 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.95 or 0.00385995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.26 or 0.00334727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.00242461 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00021783 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 361,780,545 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

