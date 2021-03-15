Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 278,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth $76,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $30,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,300.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 168,305 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,872 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $21.24.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.